Petersburg man launches environmental cleanup nonprofit: 'About being intentional'

RICHMOND, Va. — Petersburg native and entrepreneur Darius Burgos is launching the Mother First Environmental Cleanup Project, a nonprofit aimed at caring for the community and its residents.

The organization's first event is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club on Creighton Road in Richmond. Burgos invites anyone wanting to be a part of the effort to meet him at the youth center.

"I'm just organizing a group of people to come in different areas, like parks, neighborhoods along the river, to clean up," Burgos said.

Burgos said giving back is an idea he has been pondering for years. He knew he wanted to care not only for people, but for the places and shared spaces they call home.

"Even along this street right here, it’s just trash all along the curb," Burgos said. "Now it’s actually about being intentional and going and putting time aside to actually clean it up."

Burgos said he views the cleanup project as a way to return the favor to nature.

"The earth gives us water, it gives us food, shelter, just like a nurturing mother would. So I believe that we should return the favor and take care of the earth the same way our mother would," Burgos said.

He said just two hours of work can have a long-lasting effect on the community.

"Just allow you to breathe better. You know, just put you in a better mood. Nobody wants to walk out and see trash laying on the ground, especially in environments like this where it's this youth center is catered to the students," Burgos said.

Burgos hopes the community will come out to support the initiative.

"I ask only to come, you know, with good vibes and a smile," Burgos said.

For those who cannot make it to the first event, Burgos said this is the first of many projects. The nonprofit already has another cleanup scheduled for April 22, which is Earth Day.

"Doing small things in big groups, you know, can create a huge impact," Burgos said. "I'm hoping that the youth, or the teenagers, or anybody you know around can just see what we're doing and follow the example."

Details about the upcoming events can be found on the organization's Instagram page, @mother.first.ecp.

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