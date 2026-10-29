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Daphne Maxwell Reid talks trading Hollywood for Virginia, Aunt Viv 2.0, and 'The Cashier'

Actress discusses life and career on Untold
Daphne Maxwell Reid talks being 'Aunt Viv 2.0' and starring in 'The Cashier'
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RICHMOND, Va. — For decades, Daphne Maxwell Reid has been one of Hollywood’s most versatile actresses, even while living outside of Los Angeles.

She can do drama and comedy, as she has demonstrated on countless television shows, including ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’

Now Reid is a leading lady in a new feature film that’s getting rave reviews.

On the latest episode of 'Untold - A WTVR Podcast,' Reid and Catie Beck take a close-up look at her serendipitous life and career, and discuss how she went from being a ground-breaking young fashion model to an experienced performer being celebrated for her contributions to Virginia's film industry.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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