Danielle Tawney is driving her Paperback Parlor selling books around Richmond

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. -- A paperback-slinging paralegal from New Kent is turning the page on a new chapter of her mobile book business. Danielle Tawney is soon to launch her mobile book truck, Paperback Parlor, which will drive around the Richmond region offering books for sale. It’s the next step for Tawney’s business, which launched originally last September as a tent-and-table pop-up bookshop at local events. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.