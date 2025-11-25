Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Accused hit-and-run driver wanted for deadly I-95 crash in Chesterfield arrested

Virginia State Police believe a white Volkswagen SUV hit 2 people standing outside their vehicles on Interstate 95 early Saturday morning
Hit-and-run driver wanted after man killed, woman critically injured on I-95 in Chesterfield
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The hit-and-run driver who the Virginia State Police say fatally struck a man and critically injured a woman on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield early Saturday morning is now in custody.

According to state police, Dangelo Layton, 26, of Emporia, is charged with hit and run and reckless driving in connection to the crash.

The crash happened on I-95 south near the exit for Route 10 just before 2:25 a.m., when a woman driving a Jeep Compass and a man driving a Nissan Altima were both outside their vehicles, stopped in the interstate's right lane.

According to a preliminary investigation, both drivers stopped their cars in the right lane for "unknown reasons" and were standing near the driver’s side doors when they were hit by a vehicle.

The driver of the Nissan, Anthony Lee Crawford Jr., 27, of Chesterfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. Crawford, known by those in youth football circles as Coach Ant, was a husband and father of two. He coached the 6U players of the Chesterfield Black Knights.

Layton appears in court Tuesday for a bond hearing. CBS 6 will have continuing coverage on-air and online.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

