Community comes together after Coach Ant's sudden death: 'An incredible mentor'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A community is mourning the sudden death of Anthony Lee Crawford Jr.

Crawford, known by those in youth football circles as Coach Ant, was killed early Saturday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County, Virginia, according to police.

"As a devoted father to two young children and a loving husband, he was the heart of his family," a message about Crawford on a GoFundMe established to help his family read. "Coach Ant was also an incredible mentor to the 6U players of the Chesterfield Black Knights, inspiring and guiding young athletes with patience, kindness, and dedication."

Crawford, 27, was killed at about 2:24 a.m. on November 22.

Police were called to a crash on I-95 south near Route 10 (Exit 61B) where they found two vehicles stopped in the right lane.

Crawford was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

Hit-and-run driver wanted after man killed, woman critically injured on I-95 in Chesterfield

Police said both Crawford and the driver of other vehicle were standing outside their cars after their cars stopped in the right lane for unknown reasons. While standing on the interstate, a third driver hit them and drove off.

Police believe the driver who hit Crawford was driving a white Volkswagen, possibly an SUV.

Anyone with information was asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-750-8758 or #77 from a cell phone.

Money raised from the GoFundMe will help Crawford's family with both burial and on-going costs.

"Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference," the GoFundMe message read. "Thank you for showing your love and support to a family and coach who gave so much to others."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.