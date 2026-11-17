The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:
Name: Dylan Shane Chapman
Age: 26
Date last seen: Nov. 16 at 3:00 p.m.
Last known location: Last seen leaving Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center on Opitz Blvd in Woodbridge, Va.
Physical description: Chapman is 6’ 1” tall, weighs 156 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing green pants, a blue shirt and black shoes. He is believed to be traveling on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police Department at 703-792-6500.
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