The following information was provided by Virginia State Police:

Name: Dylan Shane Chapman

Age: 26

Date last seen: Nov. 16 at 3:00 p.m.

Last known location: Last seen leaving Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center on Opitz Blvd in Woodbridge, Va.

Physical description: Chapman is 6’ 1” tall, weighs 156 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing green pants, a blue shirt and black shoes. He is believed to be traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police Department at 703-792-6500.