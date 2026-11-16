RICHMOND, Va. — A critical week is ahead for the $67 billion Dominion Energy-NextEra merger.

Starting Tuesday, the State Corporation Commission will begin evidentiary hearings on NextEra Energy's proposed $67 billion acquisition of Dominion. State regulators will begin questioning witnesses as they weigh whether to approve the deal.

With thousands of pages of testimony already filed, and growing concerns over electricity rates and customer protections, I'm breaking down what to expect and when Virginians could get a final decision.

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After months of legal filings and public input, the focus now shifts to the evidence and people behind it. Attorneys will have the opportunity to question witnesses under oath, while the SCC's three commissioners can ask questions of their own.

"There has been over 9,000 pages of testimony that have been filed, almost 4,000 questions that we have responded to. There is a lot of evidence that is on the record," NextEra vice chairman Armando Pimentel said.

"You are going to have a bunch of attorneys asking questions of witnesses that have filed testimonies back and forth, and you will have the commission, the three commissioners, weigh in, asking their own questions, all knowing that all of this evidence has already been filed," Pimentel said.

And there's plenty for regulators to consider.

The SCC's own staff has recommended denying the merger as originally proposed, raising concerns about financial risks and protections for Virginia customers.

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Governor Abigail Spanberger is also pushing for stronger guarantees, including a six-year freeze on residential base rates and larger customer bill credits.

Meanwhile, NextEra and Dominion have continued to defend the deal, arguing it will bring financial benefits, protect Virginia jobs and meet the state's growing energy needs.

Those competing arguments will now face closer scrutiny as the hearings get underway.

Pimentel says he expects the process to last at least a week, but the final decision won't come immediately.

Spanberger urges rate freeze; SCC staff recommends Dominion-NextEra denial

"The commissioners will then go back and write up an order, just like you would expect in a court of law. And then, sometime in January, probably second week of January, we will hear back on the decision," Pimentel said.

That decision by January 11 will determine whether one of Virginia's largest electric utilities can come under new ownership, and under what conditions.

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