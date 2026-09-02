Crime Insider sources report two shot near Rocketts Landing

RICHMOND, Va. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting near Rocketts Landing in Richmond, according to Crime Insider sources.

They believe it happened Tuesday night. There is no word on an arrest, yet.

Crime Insider sources said on Wednesday morning that one person died after the shooting.

CBS 6 has reached out to police, and more information is expected as it becomes available.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.