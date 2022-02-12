Crews found no fire on initial call to Fox Elementary an hour before school engulfed

RICHMOND, Va. -- Firefighters did not notice any fire or smoke at Fox Elementary School when they were called for an alarm at the building just over an hour before crews returned to fight a fire that caused "catastrophic damage" Friday night.

An alarm went off at Fox Elementary, along the 2300 Hanover Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to dispatch records.

Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter told reporters Saturday the department is not certain if it was a fire alarm, a motion detector or a burglar alarm. He said they are still investigating what type of alarm was triggered.

The chief said fire crews responded, gained access to the building by letting themselves in and searched the building.

He said they stayed and investigated for nearly 42 minutes, which means they left around 10:10 p.m., and did not notice any fire or smoke while there.

WTVR Fox Elementary School suffers 'catastrophic damage' in Richmond fire

Carter said they were then dispatched back to the building for a fire call at 10:40 p.m. and found the structure on fire.

"Once on scene, they encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the top floor above the main entrance. The fire was quickly spreading across the top of the structure," Richmond Fire spokesperson Amy Vu wrote in an email."At approximately 11:09 p.m., parts of the roof began to collapse, so all crews were evacuated from the interior."

The fire was marked under control at about 2:44 a.m.

"Crews will be on scene through the morning to monitor hotspots," Vu said. "No injuries have been reported."

In an email to parents, Richmond School Superintendent Jason Kamras asked the community to pray for Fox Elementary families, students, and staff.

"As you can surely imagine, the Fox community is reeling this morning," his email read. "We are working with Principal Jacobs on a continuity of learning plan for Fox students, and will have more details on this tomorrow for families and staff."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.