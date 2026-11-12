Crewe water pressure holds as boil notice stays; free water Thursday

CREWE, Va. — The Town of Crewe is providing an update on water levels.

Staff worked overnight to increase levels in the in-town tanks, and those levels remained high enough to maintain pressure, according to Town Manager Phil Miskovic.

He adds that they were able to keep up with this morning’s peak time.

Meanwhile, Nottoway County Emergency Services says staff and volunteer firefighters will resume their operations to hand out 24 packs of bottled water to residents this afternoon.

RELATED: Virginia town facing local emergency as residents grapple with brown water, low pressure

Virginia town facing local emergency as residents grapple with brown water, low pressure

But the location for that has moved to the old fire station beside Town Hall on East Carolina Avenue.

A post on Facebook explained that Nottoway Emergency Services has heard from state facilities on the west end of Crewe that water pressure is extremely low and that the Burkeville Fire Department has been hauling water with their tanker to Piedmont Geriatric Hospital and the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation for days.

Meanwhile, residents of Crewe are still asked to conserve water and continue boiling it until further notice.

The town manager says water will likely remain brown for some residents until pressure is at 100% and they can flush the hydrants and refill all tanks.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.