Crewe boil water notice lifted following main break, issues at treatment plant

CREWE, Va. — A boil water notice that has impacted the town of Crewe for days has been lifted, according to a post from town officials.

Officials posted the update to social media late Sunday afternoon, a week after a major break in the water main line started causing issues for residents.

RELATED: Virginia town facing local emergency as residents grapple with brown water, low pressure

Virginia town facing local emergency as residents grapple with brown water, low pressure

Local and state officials said it all started last Sunday when the town storage tanks were emptied due to a water main break. The break was repaired, but additional issues at the water treatment plant prevented the storage tanks from filling up.

The town manager said prior to the notice being lifted that water will likely remain brown for some residents until pressure is at 100% and they can flush the hydrants and refill all tanks.

Residents can click here to access a form that will help town officials identify any lingering issues.

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