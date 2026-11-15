Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Crewe boil water notice lifted following main break, issues at treatment plant

Staff worked overnight to increase levels in the in-town tanks and those levels remained high enough to maintain pressure, according to the town manager Phil Miskovic.
Crewe gives update on low water pressure
Crewe gives update on low water pressure
Posted
and last updated
Add WTVR as a Google Preferred Source

CREWE, Va. — A boil water notice that has impacted the town of Crewe for days has been lifted, according to a post from town officials.

Officials posted the update to social media late Sunday afternoon, a week after a major break in the water main line started causing issues for residents.

RELATED: Virginia town facing local emergency as residents grapple with brown water, low pressure

Virginia town facing local emergency as residents grapple with brown water, low pressure

Local and state officials said it all started last Sunday when the town storage tanks were emptied due to a water main break. The break was repaired, but additional issues at the water treatment plant prevented the storage tanks from filling up.

The town manager said prior to the notice being lifted that water will likely remain brown for some residents until pressure is at 100% and they can flush the hydrants and refill all tanks.

Residents can click here to access a form that will help town officials identify any lingering issues.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Authority all mets 2026 480x360.png

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone