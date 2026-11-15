Police chase ends in crash on Route 288 in Chesterfield; south ramp to I-95 closed for investigation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A police chase ended in a crash along Route 288 South on Sunday evening, leaving the ramp to Interstate 95 South blocked, according to our partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents.

While it's unclear at this time where the chase started, Virginia Statewide Incidents reports it traveled through multiple jurisdictions along Interstate 95 and Route 288 before the vehicle crashed.

The crash happened on the ramp from Route 288 South to Interstate 95 South.

Sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents that two people are detained at the scene, one of whom is being evaluated by EMS for a dog bite.

An estimated time for reopening the ramp was not provided. Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.