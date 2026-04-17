Judge: 'Mother’s grit' led to kids’ resilience as Justin Fairfax withdrew after allegations

FAIRFAX COUNTY , Va. — Details have emerged in the hours after police say former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax murdered his wife Dr. Cerina Fairfax and then killed himself inside their Annandale home. The April 16 violence occurred exactly two weeks before a court-ordered deadline for Justin Fairfax to move out of the family home.

On March 30, 2026, a Fairfax County judge gave Justin Fairfax one month to move out of the home he shared with Cerina Fairfax and their two teenage children.

A custody order written by Judge Timothy McEvoy included extensive details about the couple’s marriage, the former Lieutenant Governor's mental state and his relationship with his children.

"It was difficult to imagine the degree to which Fairfax’s world must have been damaged by assault allegations made by two women who he knew when he was a much younger man," McEvoy said in court records.

"He was an ascendant political figure on the cusp of making a credible run for governor of Virginia and the allegations appear to have put an end to those plans," McEvoy said.

McEvoy said it was clear the trauma experienced by Justin Fairfax related to those sexual assault allegations had not been fully processed, and "the isolation, drinking and lack of participation in family life were manifestations of what seemed to be a sense of fatalism and hopelessness."

Records show that since leaving the Lieutenant Governor’s office in 2022, Justin Fairfax isolated himself within his home office, heavily drank alcohol and withdrew from his family.

The custody order states evidence showed that in 2022, Justin Fairfax purchased a handgun with money intended for his children's horseback riding lessons and at some point left the home with the gun and some clothes in a suitcase.

When frantic family members located him in the woods of a public park near his home, they were not able to calm him down over the course of several hours. Ultimately, a mental health professional was called to speak with Justin Fairfax in the parking lot of Tysons Corner mall at 1 a.m.

McEvoy said there was no evidence Justin Fairfax was seeking professional help and he had little confidence he could accurately assess himself.

The court found Cerina Fairfax had been the primary caregiver for both children for almost their entire lives and in all respects. She was the planner, scheduler, caretaker, cook, disciplinarian and primary nurturer.

She performed all those roles while also working part-time as a dentist in her own dental practice. It also appeared she was the primary earner.

"The children's remarkable resilience and early success in life came down to what can best be described as mother’s grit," McEvoy said.

McEvoy ended by saying he believed Justin Fairfax had it within him to be a great dad, yet he must first want to be one, before granting Cerina Fairfax primary custody.

The community is remembering Dr. Fairfax, a 2005 VCU School of Dentistry alumna, as someone who loved what she did and took pride in her work.

Community mourns loss of VCU School of Dentistry alumna Dr. Cerina Fairfax

"Her profession was an extension of her love and care for people," friend and longtime patient Terron Sims said.

In 2015, the VCU School of Dentistry awarded Fairfax the Alumni Association Award for Outstanding Graduate of the Last Decade.

"Her loss is deeply felt by many who knew her. As a clinician and alumna, Dr. Fairfax embodied the ideals of our profession—dedication to her patients, commitment to growth, and a deep sense of purpose in her work each day. I know she was a mentor, role model, and friend to many in our school," interim dean Dr. Jeffrey Johnson wrote. "At times like this, we are reminded of our community's strength and the enduring bonds that connect us across time and place. On behalf of our school, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Dr. Fairfax’s family, friends, colleagues, and all who were fortunate to know her. Please keep her children and loved ones in your thoughts during the days ahead.'"

She was a member of the Virginia Dental Association, who remembered her as a "beloved practitioner."

"Dr. Fairfax loved giving back through volunteer work and contributions to local charities focused on helping those in need," said Ryan Dunn, CEO of the Virginia Dental Association. "As we remember Dr. Fairfax, we honor the impact she made and the connections she helped build within the VDA and her community."

Rep. Jennifer McClellan, who knew Dr. Fairfax through her husband's campaign for lieutenant governor and his tenure in office, mentioned the children in a statement as "the people she cherished most."

“Cerina Fairfax was a loving and dedicated mother and the rock at the center of her large family. Cerina dedicated herself to her community and was an accomplished figure in her own right as a distinguished alumni of the VCU School of Dentistry, having been honored in 2015 as VCU’s Outstanding DDS Graduate of the Last Decade, small business owner and pediatric dentist. My heart breaks at this tragic news, and I’m keeping her children and family, the people Cerina cherished most, in my prayers.”

"Definitely a tragic loss like this, that now her mom and her kids and their family, especially the close family, are having to deal with," Sims said.

Sims shared that Dr. Fairfax was starting to plan college trips for both of her children. Loved ones share that their focus now is honoring the life she lived and the people she cared for.

"To me, it's about ensuring that these kids and her mom know that, not only that they're loved, but we never forgot about them," Sims said.

If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline is available by calling or texting 988. There is also an online chat at 988lifeline.org. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.