Community rallies to save family lunch wagon shut down by new state health and fire rules

RICHMOND, Va. — A state inspection in late May 2026 forced Ethel's lunch wagon to close immediately, leaving the Yoli family without income after more than 20 years in business.

New state health and fire regulations forced a family-run lunch wagon to close earlier this year, cutting off the only income for a family that had operated it for more than two decades. But when the community found out, support came quickly.

Owner Larry Yoli said the closure caught his family off guard.

"They came along and surprised us with all these new regulations," Yoli said.

Larry, his wife Sandy, and daughter Laura opened their lunch wagon in spring 2026 as they do every year. A state inspection in late May 2026 changed everything.

"Cut us off, it was like cutting us off at the knees," Yoli said.

To reopen, the family needed more than $10,000 to install a hood and fire suppression system over the grill — money they did not have.

Long-time customer Robby Batte posted about the closure online, and loyal customer Wayne Hoover started a GoFundMe campaign.

"It took off to the point where we probably had close to 10-thousand dollar in 48 to 72 hours," Hoover said.

Then came the first installation quote: more than $8,000.

Ray Kole has eaten at Ethel's for nearly two decades. He gave his own quote for the installation work.

It was zero.

Kole and his Country Home Repair partner John completed the installation themselves.

"Everything that comes out of that window right there, they've put their heart and soul into it and you know it," Kole said.

For Hoover, the outpouring made sense.

"This Family has been treating this Community just like Family for over 20 years, and I think that's why everybody stepped to the plate," Hoover said.

Batte said community is the key word.

"Larry looks out for this Community; he knows people by Name," Batte said.

Now the family faces a new challenge. Virginia State Senator Tammy Mulchi says the Health Department wants the picnic tables at the lunch wagon removed.

"It's absolutely ridiculousness. Craziness that doesn't apply to real common sense, human beings running a small business in a Community in Rural Virginia," Mulchi said.

Many in the community say there is no doubt they will rally again if needed.

For the Yoli family, the grand reopening was a reaffirming moment.

"You know at time you want to give in and think what's the point. But then you realize why. All the people, the support and the love and the care. That's why we do it. We know that's why, but we were re-enforced," Yoli said.

Kole summed up the day simply.

"It's a Great Day. It's a Wonderful Day," Kole said.

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