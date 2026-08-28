Henrico school leaders address HVAC 'challenges' as students return to class

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Public Schools leaders publicly addressed the division's ongoing HVAC problems for the first time since students returned to the classroom, acknowledging challenges while promising progress.

"We have experienced some challenges," Superintendent Amy Cashwell said.

Cashwell said work to fix the problems is active and around the clock.

"HCPS technicians and contracted vendors are working extended hours to make sure that systems assessed and actions are taken as quickly as possible," Cashwell said.

She added that the district is taking a broader approach to the problem.

"We continue to work with a team to take broader action to improve the quality control and reliability of HVAC systems across all our schools and strengthen our ability to respond to mechanical challenges," Cashwell said.

HCPS has been addressing HVAC issues since the close of the 2025-26 school year. The concerns were raised again during the public comment period at Thursday's school board meeting.

Parent Aaron Billings said the problems were not new and should have been addressed sooner.

"It wasn't a new problem it wasn't unknown last spring. When school let out. It should have been known over the summer that air conditioning did not work in multiple rooms," Billings said.

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Billings also raised concerns about whether the district would be prepared when temperatures drop.

"I encourage members of the board to consider ahead of what the winter will bring. Even though it is hot now, and it may seem strange to consider cold weather when the forecast is 97 next week. We all know cold temperatures are coming and I'm wondering if the heat will work when we need it," Billings said.

Despite his concerns, Billings said he is cautiously optimistic.

"I find that it is a foreseeable problem, however I'm glad we are working on it now," Billings said.

I reached out on numerous occasions to the school system to determine exactly how many schools in the district are experiencing maintenance issues related to HVAC. A spokesperson with HCPS said multiple times that a precise list could not be provided because the maintenance issues within the schools are ongoing and changing constantly, but that progress was being made to resolve the issue.

Last spring, the Henrico County Board of Supervisors allocated $20 million to HCPS for the 2026-27 school year to address maintenance issues, including HVAC — twice the budget from the previous school year.

Henrico School Board Chair Madison Irving said the board is committed to making progress.

"Through our advocacy related to ensuring we receive adequate CIP funding that meets our real needs, leveraging grant funding and more, this board is committed to making progress on this front," Irving said.

I reached out to Board of Supervisors Chair Roscoe Cooper about the county's response to HCPS's handling of the HVAC issues, but he declined to comment.

The school board can expect an update on progress and next steps during a work session meeting on Thursday, Sept. 10.

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