Fearless Jack, Poppy Pickles, and Shorti the Corgi set to race at Colonial Downs

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Colonial Downs launched its 2026 summer racing season Thursday, marking the first of 45 scheduled race days with a mix of tradition and some unusual but highly anticipated competition set for this weekend.

The thoroughbred horses that have long been the stars of Virginia’s premier racetrack will share the spotlight Saturday with 64 short-legged contenders from five states, as Colonial Downs hosts its first-ever Corgi Races.

“Every once in a while we’ll let smaller animals run on the track,” said Frank Hopf, Senior Director of Racing Operations, in an interview with CBS 6 sports director Lane Casadonte. “This Saturday, for the first time, we’re going to run Corgi Dog Racing here at Colonial Downs in between thoroughbred races. There’s no wagering on Corgis... but it’ll be a fun, family-friendly day.”

Races for the pint-sized pups, sporting names like Fearless Jack, Poppy Pickles, Shorti the Corgi and Winston Montgomery Vanderlou, will run between 1 p.m. and 2:45 p.m., with heat winners advancing to the finals at approximately 3:15 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday’s event start at $5 for general admission, with children five and under free. Only registered racers will be allowed on the track, and registration for Corgis is already closed.

Colonial Downs’ thoroughbred season continues Sunday, with a special steeplechase race day set for Monday. The meet then runs every Thursday through Sunday, culminating in a Labor Day racecard on Sept. 7.

Hopf said excitement for this summer has been building since Colonial Downs introduced its Virginia Derby in March, a race that serves as a Kentucky Derby qualifier.

First post time for live racing is 12:30 p.m. daily. Tickets and event information are available at www.colonialdowns.com.



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