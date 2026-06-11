CODI Alert issued for 6-year-old girl missing out of Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A CODI Alert has been issued for a missing Chesterfield girl last seen in Northern Virginia.

Thelma Jessie Cockrell, 6, was last seen at 8 a.m. on Wolfe Street in Alexandria, according to the Virginia State Police.



Thelma has black hair, brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a long white t-shirt with a cartoon character on the front, police said.

Virginia State Police Thelma Cockrell (left) and Jasmine Cockrell

State police said Thelma was last seen with Jasmine Courtney Cockrell, 37, who has black hair, brown eyes and weighs 115 pounds.

Jasmine Cockrell was last seen wearing a blue and purple sundress. She could be driving a red 2016 Mazda CX5 with Virginia plate No. SWR-9898.

"Due to existing health and welfare concerns involving Jasmine, police are concerned for the safety of both her and Thelma," Chesterfield police said.

Anyone who sees Thelma or Jasmine Cockrell is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube