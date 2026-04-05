Missing Virginia teen who prompted CODI Alert on Easter Sunday found safe

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A missing 16-year-old boy from Colonial Heights who prompted a CODI Alert on Easter Sunday has been found safe.

Authorities said Elijah Elwood Jordan was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday at his home on Lakeview Park Road.

Officers believed he was walking and might be heading toward Tennessee.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," troopers wrote.

Officials said that Jordan had been found safe in an email around 5:15 p.m.

A CODI Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, Blue Alerts, Critically Missing Adult Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts and Senior Alerts.

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