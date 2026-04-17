Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

See inside Richmond home fashion designer Christian Siriano just sold for $2M

Christian Siriano
Richmond BizSense via Siriano Interior and Mick Anders Photography
Fashion designer Christian Siriano sold the house at 2204 Monument Ave. for $2.2 million after renovating it three years<i> </i>ago.
Christian Siriano
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just as he was wrapping up his recent exhibition at Richmond’s Branch Museum of Design, acclaimed fashion designer Christian Siriano was also signing the paperwork for the sale of a Monument Avenue home two blocks away.

Known for his appearances on design competition show “Project Runway,” Siriano, whose New York-based business includes a furniture and interior design shop, last week closed on a $2.2 million sale of 2204 Monument Ave., a century-old house that he bought and renovated for his mother in recent years so she could be closer to his sister’s family in Richmond.

The renovation was featured in Architectural Digest in 2024, two years after he bought the home for nearly $1.3 million. The project was led by Richmond contractor The Noonan Co. and involved local businesses Woodfin and Bremac/F.H. Furr. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

2204-Monument-Ave-2.jpg
The house was built in 1910 and designed by architect Albert Huntt.
2204-Monument-Ave-5.jpg
The dining room was updated to accommodate large dinner parties.
2204-Monument-Ave-6.jpg
The renovated kitchen with marble waterfall-edge countertops and 1960s-era Murano glass chandeliers.

Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone