See inside Richmond home fashion designer Christian Siriano just sold for $2M

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just as he was wrapping up his recent exhibition at Richmond’s Branch Museum of Design, acclaimed fashion designer Christian Siriano was also signing the paperwork for the sale of a Monument Avenue home two blocks away.

Known for his appearances on design competition show “Project Runway,” Siriano, whose New York-based business includes a furniture and interior design shop, last week closed on a $2.2 million sale of 2204 Monument Ave., a century-old house that he bought and renovated for his mother in recent years so she could be closer to his sister’s family in Richmond.

The renovation was featured in Architectural Digest in 2024, two years after he bought the home for nearly $1.3 million. The project was led by Richmond contractor The Noonan Co. and involved local businesses Woodfin and Bremac/F.H. Furr. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Mick Anders Photography The house was built in 1910 and designed by architect Albert Huntt.

Mick Anders Photography The dining room was updated to accommodate large dinner parties.