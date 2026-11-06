Children’s Ombudsman warned of CPS ‘roadblocks’ at youth psych facility. What happened next?

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- Months before Virginia revoked Hallmark Youthcare’s license, Goochland County Social Services warned the state that the youth psychiatric facility had been creating barriers to child-abuse investigations for nearly a year and asked the state to intervene.

The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) has since confirmed to CBS 6 that it did not directly respond to that letter, though the agency has said it was actively reviewing or investigating the underlying cases.

Now, newly obtained emails are raising more questions about what happened after the warning.

The emails, obtained by CBS 6 through a public records request, show Virginia Children’s Ombudsman Eric Reynolds and an official with the Virginia Department of Social Services separately contacted DBHDS’ head of licensing in the weeks that followed, raising concerns and seeking answers about Hallmark Youthcare.

The records add another layer to questions CBS 6 put directly to Gov. Abigail Spanberger in August about how the state responded to warnings involving the facility. At the time, Spanberger told CBS 6 her administration was still working to understand what happened and promised an accounting of what it uncovered.

RELATED: Former Hallmark Youthcare counselor says he was assaulted on day of mass escape

Former Hallmark Youthcare counselor says he was assaulted on day of mass escape

Goochland DSS warned state about barriers to CPS investigations

In April, Kimberly Jefferson, director of Goochland County Social Services, sent a letter to Jae Benz, the head of licensing at the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.

Jefferson said Hallmark Youthcare had created barriers to child-abuse investigations for nearly a year and asked the state to intervene.

She said CPS investigators had been required to obtain administrative subpoenas and complete record-request forms so the facility could seek permission from a child’s parent or guardian. Jefferson wrote that the requirements had caused “critical delays” in investigations.

DBHDS later confirmed to CBS 6 that it did not directly respond to Jefferson’s letter. The agency, however, said that should not be interpreted to mean it did not act, and said it was actively reviewing or investigating the underlying cases.

CBS 6 asked Spanberger in August why Jefferson’s letter had not been directly addressed.

Melissa Hipolit: “What's your sense of what happened there? Why was the letter not addressed?”

Spanberger: “In that particular case, we're still endeavoring to actually get the very specific answers to that...and we will have answers. And when we have a fulsome understanding, I'm happy to share it with you.

”Spanberger said that as her administration looked more closely at Hallmark Youthcare, it became apparent there had been warning signs for years. She described “little alarms and big alarms ringing” and said her administration was conducting a “full and comprehensive audit” to determine how those warnings had been handled.

Spanberger said she wanted to understand how those alarms could have existed while, in her assessment, “the response...was not significant enough.”

RELATED: Spanberger administration revokes Virginia youth psych facility's license, calls system ‘broken'

Spanberger administration revokes Virginia youth psych facility's license, calls system ‘broken'

New emails show other state officials raised concerns

The emails now obtained by CBS 6 show other state officials were raising concerns with Benz in the weeks after Jefferson sent her letter.

In May, Children’s Ombudsman Reynolds told Benz that Hallmark Youthcare appeared to be putting up “procedural roadblocks” for CPS.

Benz said she would “respond later today.”

The emails DBHDS provided to CBS 6 do not include a later response from Benz to Reynolds.

Three weeks later, another state official contacted Benz.

Rebecca Vinroot with the Virginia Department of Social Services said she had checked with Jefferson to determine whether she had received a response.

She had not.

Vinroot also relayed that Jefferson reported Hallmark Youthcare had delayed providing documents despite several inquiries and then demanded another administrative subpoena before providing the information.

Vinroot asked Benz: “Please let me know how best to proceed to support the LDSS in meeting their mandates.”

Benz responded: “Checking into this. thanks!”

The emails DBHDS provided to CBS 6 again do not include a later response from Benz.

RELATED: Virginia nonprofit sues Hallmark Youthcare: 'We couldn't get any further than the lobby'

'We couldn't get any further than the lobby': Virginia nonprofit sues Hallmark Youthcare

Problems at Hallmark escalate

By early July, the situation at Hallmark Youthcare had escalated.

More than a dozen children ran away from the facility over two days. Children were later transferred out, and Virginia ultimately revoked Hallmark Youthcare’s license in August.

A parent of a former Hallmark Youthcare resident previously told CBS 6:

“I just hope my son don't have to return there never again. Because I, I don't want him to go through that no more.” CBS 6 asked Spanberger whether the public would eventually get a full picture of what happened and how earlier warnings were handled.

Melissa Hipolit: “Do you think that I'll be able to get a full picture of what happened? Because I have submitted FOIAs... will that be provided to me? Will I be able to see what happened?”

Spanberger responded: “I commit to you that we will provide clear information and an accounting of what we uncover, and then importantly, the changes that we're making.”

CBS 6 goes back for answers

The newly obtained emails raise additional questions about the accounting Spanberger promised, including what happened after Benz said she would respond to Reynolds and after she told Vinroot she was “checking into” the concerns.

With the new emails in hand, CBS 6 went back to the Spanberger administration and asked what happened after those exchanges.

The administration told CBS 6 it is not yet able to provide the answers we are seeking.

CBS 6 continues to investigate the state’s response to warnings surrounding Hallmark Youthcare.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.