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Patients at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU enjoy early Halloween bash with Spirit of Children

Patients at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU enjoy early Halloween bash
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RICHMOND, Va. —Halloween came a little early Tuesday afternoon for young patients at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, who painted pumpkins, picked out costumes and got a chance to step away from their hospital routine for a day of fun.

Spirit of Children hosted the hospital's annual Halloween celebration.

"Kids who are here day in and day out. Every day starts seeming the same, and this becomes something different. This becomes something fun. This is a day they remember. It gets them out of their rooms. I love when they pick out like a scary costume and they get to go scare their nurses and doctors. They get to be a princess. They get to be a fireman. Whatever it is that they're dreaming about, it just gives them a chance to remember that they're kids and to have fun," Child Life Manager Bethany Fisackerly Burns said.

The group's support goes beyond the annual Halloween bash. Since 2010, Spirit of Children has donated $1.4 million to help support the hospital's Child Life Program.

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