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Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy’s wife is hospitalized after being shot at their Virginia home, ESPN reports

Chiefs Bieniemy Football
Kyusung Gong/AP
FILE - Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy smiles before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
Chiefs Bieniemy Football
Posted

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The wife of Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was hospitalized Monday after being shot at the couple's home in Virginia, ESPN reported.

“The club is aware of the incident involving Eric Bieniemy’s family. Out of respect for their privacy, we won’t have a comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them," the Chiefs said in a statement.

ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported Mia Bieniemy, 57, was shot Sunday night. Police in Loudoun County, Virginia, confirmed to ESPN that a person was being treated for “serious injuries” but did not provide the person's name.

Eric Bieniemy was with the team at training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Sunday.

Bieniemy is beginning his second stint as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator. He served in that role from 2018-22. He was the Chicago Bears running backs coach last season.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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