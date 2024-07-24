Chesterfield Police investigating fatal crash after vehicle found in a pond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police say they are now investigating a crash that left one person dead in the county.

According to police, they were called to the 12000 block of Kingston Avenue Tuesday night for a vehicle partially submerged in a pond.

When first responders arrived they say they found one person inside the vehicle. That victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim isn't being released as police work to notify their next-of-kin.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.