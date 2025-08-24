Chesterfield teachers face charges in child pornography investigation: 'Who can you trust?'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a preschool teacher and filed additional charges against a middle school educator in connection with possessing child pornography.

Richard Franklin Troshack III, 33, a teacher at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy, was arrested Friday at the school. He faces one count of felony manufacturing of child pornography and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

WTVR Richard Franklin Troshack III

Police also announced 30 additional charges against Shaun Jason Adams, 49, a teacher at Elizabeth Davis Middle School. Adams was initially charged in July with one count of possession of child pornography. The new charges include 25 counts of felony manufacturing of child pornography and five counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Adams, who was a language arts teacher, according to the school's website, was arrested at his home in Petersburg in July.

Both men are being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

WTVR Shaun Jason Adams

The news has shocked former students of the learning academy, including 26-year-old Austin Eads, who attended the preschool as a child.

"This is practically a landmark. It's been here so long," Eads said.

Eads, who is pursuing a career in education himself, expressed his deep concern about the allegations.

"To know that that event took place in an establishment that's supposed to be safe and to educate the children... to hear that it could potentially involve a child and might tear down a child or anybody involved. It's just truly heartbreaking," Eads said.

WTVR CBS 6 reporter A.J. Nwoko and Austin Eads

Chesterfield Schools Superintendent Dr. John Mary directed both teachers to be immediately terminated with appropriate due process and requested a joint investigation with Chesterfield Police and the county's Child Protective Services.

"This news is deeply disturbing and strikes at the heart of our responsibility to protect children. And that the safety and well-being of CCPS students is his highest priority," the superintendent said.

The principal of the learning academy has been placed on leave, according to a letter from the superintendent. The school division's human resources department will interview each employee at the academy and share that information with investigators.

WTVR Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy

Chesterfield Police said their investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information about the case to contact them.

"We are committed to protecting the vulnerable in our community, and we will work with our local, state, and school partners to thoroughly investigate, leaving no stone unturned and bringing any and all perpetrators to justice," officials with the police department wrote in a statement.

For Eads, whose family has deep connections to the school, the news has shaken his trust.

"The first thing that comes to my mind, honestly, is who can you trust?" Eads said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

