Chesterfield school lockdowns lifted after suspended student detained

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A brief lockdown of L.C. Bird High School and some surrounding schools was lifted Wednesday after a suspended student tried to gain access to the high school through an unauthorized entrance, according to Chesterfield police.

When school staff confronted the student, they ran away. The student was located after a brief search and detained without incident, police said. Charges are pending.

Police said no threats were made and the incident appears to be isolated.

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