Passenger leaned out window, fired multiple rounds at officer during Chesterfield pursuit, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A second person has been taken into custody after a pursuit where a suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds at a police officer Sunday night in Chesterfield County.

The pursuit began at about 11:45 p.m. near Chesterwood Road and Cogbill Road after an officer spotted a vehicle linked to several area thefts, according to police.

That officer activated his lights and siren to "initiate a traffic stop" near Stanley Drive and Benika Drive, officials said.

"The suspect vehicle immediately accelerated," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote. "Officers pursued the vehicle; while traveling east on Iron Bridge Road approaching Omo Road, the passenger in the suspect vehicle leaned out of his window and fired multiple rounds at the pursuing officer. No officers or police vehicles were struck."

The suspect’s vehicle ultimately crashed in the area of Iron Bridge Road and Chesterfield Meadows Drive and two people ran from the vehicle, officials said.

The driver, 26-year-old Luis Ernesto Mejia Menendez of the 5800 block of Walmsley Boulevard, was arrested at the scene. Mejia Menendez was charged with driving under the influence, felony eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a non-citizen, attempted aggravated murder, principle in the second degree to discharging a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, improper registration, and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.

The passenger, 25-year-old Oscar Armando Barrera, fled the scene, according to police. He was arrested Monday and charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm by a non-citizen, attempted aggravated murder, discharging a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, two counts of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II controlled substance, and grand larceny.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

