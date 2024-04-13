Chesterfield officer was near cruiser when hit by car on Chippenham Parkway, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An officer was hit by a car while working an incident on Chippenham Parkway in Chesterfield County Friday night.

The crash happened as the officer was "investigating an incident on the right shoulder" near Belmont Road around 10:10 p.m., according to Lt. Eric M. Hlava with Chesterfield Police.

"During the investigation, an officer who was near their marked patrol vehicle, with the emergency lights activated, was struck by a passing vehicle," Hlava said.

The officer was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life- threatening.

The driver who hit the officer remained at the scene and cooperated with police, Hlava said.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to the Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.