Chesterfield flight crew rescues hiker with head injury from Virginia mountain

MADISON COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County-based flight crew rescued a hiker who suffered a head injury on Old Rag Mountain in Madison County on Sunday afternoon.

Med-Flight-1, a joint operation between Virginia State Police pilots and Chesterfield County Fire and EMS paramedics, received the call around 11:10 a.m. The crew flew about 80 nautical miles from the Chesterfield County Airport to reach the rescue site.

Wind conditions forced the crew to abort their first attempt to hoist the hiker. They adjusted their altitude and direction for a successful second attempt.

A Chesterfield paramedic lowered to the ground to secure the hiker at 12:15 p.m. The crew then lifted the hiker into the helicopter and flew them to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

The rescue comes just weeks after Med-Flight-1 celebrated its 42nd anniversary on April 1.

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