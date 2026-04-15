Chesterfield family honored for saving neighbors from house fire: 'You have to be there for people'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — A Chesterfield woman and her father received an award from Chesterfield Fire and EMS Tuesday night for rescuing two neighbors from a house fire earlier this year.

During the ceremony, first responders recognized Tiffany Holmes and her father, Lawrence Skipper, for their bravery. In January, Holmes was getting ready for bed when she saw flames spreading at her neighbor's home and heard cries for help.

Watch: Woman rescues neighbors from Chesterfield house fire

Woman rescues neighbors from Chesterfield house fire: 'All you can think about is trying to help'

Holmes called 911 while Skipper ran toward the flames. An elderly woman was trapped on her porch after a fire started in the front of the home. Holmes and Skipper guided the woman and her husband away from danger and into safety until firefighters arrived.

"I'm very appreciative and thankful for Chesterfield honoring us. I'm thankful for them seeing a heroic deed that we did," Holmes said.

WTVR Lawrence Skipper and Tiffany Holmes

While the award is still resonating with them, they say they didn't do it to be honored, but because it was the right thing to do.

This is the same message Holmes shared with CBS 6 after the fire happened. Since that night, she says her connection to the community has only grown stronger.

"You have to love your neighbors, you have to be there for people," Holmes said. "I try to check on my neighbors least once or twice a day just to make sure they're okay if they need anything."

A devastating night turning into a powerful reminder that in moments of crisis, ordinary people can do extraordinary things. And luckily both neighbors rescued from the fire are doing well and say they are incredibly grateful.

WTVR Lifesave Award

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