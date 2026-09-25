CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Swift Creek Mill Theatre's fundraising campaign is closing in on its $250,000 goal, jumping from $148,000 to $217,000 in a single day as the community rallies to keep the nearly 61-year-old theater's doors open.

Managing Director Steve Koehler said the momentum has been extraordinary.

"We were at $148,000 yesterday, we're at $217 today," Koehler said Friday morning outside the theater.

The surge was partly triggered by matching donations. When the campaign hit $150,000 Friday morning, two additional donations kicked in automatically, pushing the total to $175,000. More donations followed throughout the day.

"If nothing else, it just reinforces the fact that people love this place. The magic of live theatre and the magic of the Mill comes through and leaves an impression on people in a way that they do not want to be without it," Koehler said.

Koehler said the strong showing reflects the community's deep connection to the theater.

"It feels just like it looks out here — beautiful. And a beautiful fall day just translates to a beautiful feeling here at the Mill," Koehler said.

RELATED: Click here to donate to keep Swift Creek Mill Theatre open

Swift Creek Mill Theatre closes in on $250K goal: 'People love this place'

For longtime patrons, the news brought relief and excitement. Jeremy Colb has attended the theater's beloved Christmas production of Drifty the Snowman for 36 consecutive years and said reaching the goal means he will be back for year 37 this December.

"At this point, the Mill is synonymous with the holidays. You can't think about the holidays without thinking about Swift Creek Mill and Drifty and the whole crew," Colb said. "I just couldn't be more thrilled to hear the news and to be here as it's happening. It's really exciting for sure."

Patron Staci Hartman shared in the excitement.

"Oh, I'm so happy for them," Hartman said.

Fellow patron David Hays said the momentum should keep building.

"217 — how did it jump so high?" Hays said. "That motivation should be contagious to where it will keep that coming."

Despite the surge, Koehler said the campaign cannot slow down.

"We've got to buckle down; we've got to increase our marketing. We've got to keep fundraising going, but more important than anything, we've got to build up our ticket sales on Main Stage," Koehler said.

The theater must hit $250,000 by the end of September. If the goal is met, Swift Creek Mill will announce its show schedule through the end of the fiscal year in June. Koehler said ticket sales will be critical to keeping money flowing into the nonprofit beyond the fundraising campaign.

Swift Creek Mill Theatre has been producing professional theater for nearly 61 years.