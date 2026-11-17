CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The community is mourning the loss of Adam Gray, a doctor and musician who was killed in a road rage shooting in Chesterfield County over the weekend.

Gray, 56, of Midlothian, was shot ad killed near the intersection of Old Hundred Road and Brandermill Parkway.

Loved ones told our reporting partners at Virginia Statewide Incidents that Gray graduated from Trinity Episcopal School. He was a physician who specialized in radiology and had a passion for music, performing with an area band.

Haron Spencer, 43, of Farmville, was arrested just minutes after officers were called to the shooting, Virginia Statewide Incidents reports.

Spencer is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.

Virginia Statewide Incidents reports that Spencer has an extensive criminal history with charges dating back more than 20 years.

Police are urging drivers to keep their cool behind the wheel, as Gray's death marked one of two separate deadly road rage incidents within 24 hours.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email memories of Adam Gray to the CBS 6 Newsroom.