Chesterfield Planning Commission approves master plan for Southside Speedway revival

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Planning Commission approved the master plan for the revival of Southside Speedway on Tuesday, clearing a major hurdle for developers working to reopen the historic track.

The vote had been deferred from last month. Commissioners had said the original proposal left too many questions unanswered, particularly around parking, development details, and public safety on race days.

Chesterfield County Southside Speedway revival delayed: Planning commission defers vote Taylor Locke

The proposal spans both sides of Genito Road and is divided into two phases. Phase one focuses on restoring the area around the track and restarting racing operations. Phase two expands the development beyond race days with plans for a hotel, restaurants, a gas station, and additional parking.

"Racing is the focus of this development. It is the number one priority. It's where all of the conversation goes. But it will be a long-term investment," said Jeff Oakley, of Competitive Racing Investments, last month.

The approval eases pressure on Oakley, who is working against the clock under a lease agreement that requires racing to return within 5 years of signing or the deal could be terminated.

Watch: Southside Speedway set to reopen after 5-year closure

Southside Speedway set to reopen after 5-year closure

Longtime fan Buck Reuss said enthusiasm among drivers and fans has never wavered during the wait.

"There are people who have actually already built cars ready to go racing just at Southside Speedway," Reuss said. "Because when they heard it was coming back and everything was done the way it was with the announcement, they went ahead and said, 'Cool, we're going to do this.'"

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