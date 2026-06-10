Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new Chesterfield emergency room

RICHMOND, Va. — Chippenham Hospital held a ribbon-cutting for the new stand-alone emergency room on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield County on Wednesday morning.

The new facility is a campus of CJW Medical Center and will provide around-the-clock emergency care, offering the same services as a typical emergency room located within a hospital.

"We've got a 12,000 square foot building here with 12 emergency rooms, all full imaging capabilities, CT scan, X-ray, etc. laboratory capabilities. Most important, a terrific group of staff," Chippenham and Johnston-Willis Hospitals CEO Lance Jones said.

The Chesterfield ER is part of HCA Virginia's strategy to expand access to emergency care, urgent care and outpatient services. It is located at 9630 Iron Bridge Road.

HCA Virginia's free-standing emergency rooms will grow from 8 to 11 locations this year. The Chesterfield ER and Scott's Walk ER are both opening in June, with Leesburg ER and Imaging set to open in September.

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