Court documents unveil new details after Chesterfield man charged in shooting death of wife

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Court documents reveal what investigators say led to the arrest of a Chesterfield County man in the shooting death of his wife inside their home.

On July 22, police responded to a home on Beachcrest Terrace for a reported shooting. Officers found 70-year-old Deloris Langhorne with a gunshot wound to her arm. Investigators say the bullet exited her arm and entered her chest.

Deloris was taken to Chippenham Hospital, where she died during surgery.

At the scene, officers spoke with her husband, 70-year-old Milton Langhorne, and her daughter.

Her daughter told police she was in the home office when she heard multiple gunshots. She said she went into the kitchen and found her mother lying on the floor and immediately called 911. A few minutes later, she said Langhorne came downstairs.

When officers interviewed Langhorne, he said he was upstairs when he heard a single gunshot. He told investigators he went downstairs to check on Deloris and asked her "what had she done."

In the kitchen, officers found damaged cabinets and a bullet jacket behind a cabinet door. Investigators found another bullet jacket upstairs in Langhorne's bedroom.

Langhorne also told detectives "the firearm is normally kept upstairs in his bedroom, inside of his dresser drawer."

Investigators say Langhorne's statement was inconsistent with his daughter's account. He was then arrested.

Langhorne is being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. He is expected back in court Aug. 20 for a preliminary hearing.

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