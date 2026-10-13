Virginia State Police ID dump truck driver killed in I-95 crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police has identified the driver killed in a dump truck crash along Interstate 95 in Chesterfield County last week.
The crash happened near mike marker 58 at Woods Edge Road on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
State police said a 2016 Freightliner dump truck, driven by Matthew Darnell Warren Jr., 56, of Richmond, was heading north when its rear tires were punctured, which caused the driver to lose control.
The truck ran off the left side of the road, struck a concrete median and turned over.
Warren died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the truck, state police said.
State police continue to investigate the crash.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email tributes or memories of Matthew Warren Jr. to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
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