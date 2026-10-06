Deadly dump truck crash shuts down all southbound lanes of I-95 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed in Chesterfield County after a deadly crash involving a dump truck.

According to Virginia Statewide Incidents, the crash happened near mike marker 58 at Woods Edge Road.

WTVR courtesy of Virginia Statewide Incidents

State police confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents that one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the closure of all southbound lanes, the northbound left shoulder, left lane and center lane are closed.

Drivers should expect delays. Click here to track current conditions.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.