GoFundMe identifies woman and son who drowned in Chesterfield pond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 30-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son died after drowning in a pond in Chesterfield County over the weekend, according to authorities. A GoFundMe created for the victims identifies them as Maria Elena López Solís and her son, Jonathan.

Chesterfield Police officers and Fire and EMS crews responded to the 13300 block of Bradley Bridge Road just before 6 p.m. Sunday for a reported water rescue, according to Chesterfield Police.

Chesterfield County Police: 2 dead after woman tries to save child drowning in Chesterfield pond WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

The child went into the pond and began to struggle in the water, investigators said. His mother then entered the pond to try to save him, but also became submerged.

EMS personnel began lifesaving efforts immediately after both were recovered from the water, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The GoFundMe, created to help cover funeral and repatriation expenses, says López Solís leaves behind five children and her life partner. The fundraiser says the family is seeking to bring both López Solís and Jonathan home to Guatemala. Click here to view the fundraiser.

The investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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