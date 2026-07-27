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2 dead after woman tries to save child drowning in Chesterfield pond, police say

A 12-year-old child and a 30-year-old woman died Sunday evening after both became submerged in a pond in the 13300 block of Bradley Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, July 26, 2026
Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, July 26, 2026
A 12-year-old boy and a 30-year-old woman died Sunday after drowning in a private pond in Chesterfield County. The investigation is ongoing.
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 12-year-old child and a 30-year-old woman died Sunday evening after drowning in a pond in Chesterfield County, according to authorities.

Chesterfield Police officers and Fire and EMS crews were called to the 13300 block of Bradley Bridge Road just before 6 p.m. for a reported water rescue, Chesterfield Police officials said.

Investigators said the 12-year-old went into the pond and began to struggle in the water. A 30-year-old female family member then went into the pond to try to save the child, but also became submerged, officials said.

EMS personnel immediately started lifesaving efforts after they were recovered from the water, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Officials said their investigation into what happened remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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