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Man left with critical injuries following VSU shooting now facing charges

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VSU Shooting -- Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD, Va. — After reviewing security camera footage in the weeks following the August 15 shooting at Virginia State University, a man who was initially left with critical injuries has been charged in connection.

Ronnell Parham, 21, of Petersburg has been charged with willfully discharging a firearm in a public place, discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and attempted malicious wounding.

According to Chesterfield Police, Parham allegedly discharged a firearm from a vehicle and was shot during the incident.

VSU Shooting -- Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026

Chesterfield County

Teen arrested for shooting 5 people at VSU found in dorm closet

WTVR Web Staff

He was taken into custody on Thursday and booked into the Chesterfield County Jail without bond. Police say that he is not a student at the university.

Cameron Harris, 19, of Henrico was taken into custody following the shooting after he was found hiding in a closet in Seward Hall. Harris, who is not a student, was taken to the Chesterfield County Jail and charged with four counts of malicious wounding and four counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Ja’niah Johnson, 19, of Glen Burnie was also charged with a misdemeanor charge of accessory after the fact.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to Chesterfield County Police at 804‑748‑1251, Crime Solvers at 804‑748‑0660, or submit tips through the P3 app.

SCENE VIDEO: Virginia State University on lockdown after multiple people were shot

SCENE VIDEO: Virginia State University on lockdown after multiple people were shot

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