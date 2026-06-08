Chesterfield library's summer game offers prizes and community fun

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield Public Library has a way to keep kids and adults entertained all summer long.

The library's Summer Library Game is open to people of all ages, just pick up a game board at any Chesterfield library location or register on the Beanstack app.

The board includes activities like reading, crafting, trying a new restaurant or helping a neighbor.

For each activity and level completed, you earn prizes and receive an entry into a grand prize drawing in September.

Prizes include a four-pack of Busch Gardens tickets, museum memberships and a $100 Visa gift card.

The game also has a community service component.

When 3,000 people complete level 1, Gleaning for the World and Loving Acres will donate 6,000 pet meals for dogs and cats at the Chesterfield County Animal Shelter.

Leslie Johnson with the library's community services department said the game helps students keep their brains sharp and gives the entire family a way to stay connected this summer.

"I feel very strongly that it really is beneficial for all ages, for adults, even," Johnson said. "I think it's kind of about setting aside time for you, because a lot of the ways that you can exercise your brain are fun and to do these activities helps you have a summer that's even more fun and full. And some of them are even leisurely, so it just feels good, and it benefits you."

This year's theme is "Unearth a Story," which includes dinosaur references throughout.

The Summer Library Game runs through Sept. 1.

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