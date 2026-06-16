Chesterfield early learning teacher found not guilty of assaulting student

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield early learning teacher was found not guilty Tuesday morning of assaulting a student.

Jennifer Repole, 50, was charged with assaulting a student outside of Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy on April 6.

The trial began with two videos played for the courtroom. In the videos, Repole can be seen walking a group of students to a bus. As the group approached the bus, a student bit Repole. Repole then kicked the boy and grabbed his jaw.

In the video, Repole can be heard saying, "You bite me again, see what happens. I'll bite you back next time."

The prosecution called two witnesses to the stand. The detective who interviewed Repole after the incident said he believed the statement was a threat to the child. The court also heard from Principal Dr. Lesley Harris, who said Repole has daily contact with the student for about 30 minutes during the release period and that she was not aware if Repole knew of the student's communication and developmental delays at the time.

After hearing from the witnesses, the defense made a motion to strike, arguing the evidence did not sustain a conviction. The judge agreed, saying that while the statement and action were inappropriate, he had a hard time seeing unreasonable force, and that the matter was more of a discipline issue for the school.

Repole's attorney, Lawrence Drombetta, spoke to CBS 6 after the ruling.

"And that is sure a blessing for her. I know it's a salacious allegation that was made against her. But obviously this is a vindication for her today," Drombetta said.

Repole remains on administrative leave. It is unclear when or if she will return.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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