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Chesterfield teacher charged with assaulting student

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 28, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County Public Schools teacher is charged with assaulting a student at Chester Early Childhood Learning Academy.

On Monday, April 6, police received a report that Jennifer Repole, 50, assaulted a boy student at the school.

After further investigation, Repole was served with a releasable warrant on April 10.

She is due back in court in June, according to online court records.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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