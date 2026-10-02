Fourth suspect arrested in connection to August VSU shooting that injured 5

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to the August 15 shooting on Virginia State University's campus that left five injured.

According to Chesterfield Police, Narzhea Patron, 18, of Richmond was taken into custody on October 2. During the search of a home in Richmond, two firearms were recovered.

Patron, who is not a student at VSU, is charged with carrying a concealed firearm and is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail.

Three others have been arrested in connection to the shooting, one of which was shot and left in critical condition.

According to investigators, 19-year-old Camron Harris was charged with four warrants of malicious wounding and four warrant for use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

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Harris, who is also not a student at VSU, was found 14 hours after the shooting in a Seward Hall dorm closet belonging to Ja'naih Johson, 19. She was charged with a misdemeanor accessory after the fact and turned herself into police on August 18.

Ronnell Parham, 21, was shot during the shooting and left in critical condition. After an investigation, police determined that Parham allegedly shot out of a vehicle during the shooting.

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He was charged with willfully discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and attempted malicious wounding.

Parham is also not a student at VSU.

At the time of the shooting, all four other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

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