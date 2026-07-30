Man walking 11,000 miles across America brings hope to Chesterfield inmates: 'Hold on, pain ends'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man walking thousands of miles across America to raise mental health awareness made a stop at the Chesterfield County Jail on Thursday, sharing his story of recovery and resilience with inmates.

Kyndal Ray Edwards, a mental health advocate, is on the final stretch of a journey to walk to all four corners of the United States. He started on Jan. 1, 2022, at Jacksonville Beach, Florida, and has since walked to Washington state, then to San Diego, California, then to the Grand Canyon and Utah, back down to Key West, and is now making his way through Central Virginia headed to the most eastern point of Maine. He hopes to finish the journey on Oct. 25.

The HARP program at the Chesterfield County Jail has been Sheriff Karl Leanord's passion project for 10 years. On Thursday, Edwards visited to speak with inmates.

Edwards knows life inside those walls all too well.

"I've been in county jail 11 times, in prison twice. I'm 33 years old. I have 13 felony convictions and a bunch more misdemeanors than that. But I'm always a firm believer that my past does not define me," Edwards said.

His journey stretches back further than 2022. Edwards said the idea first came to him in 2013.

"When I was doing a year in the county jail, I read a newspaper article about someone that walked across America and I fell in love with the story," Edwards said. "So I knew I wanted to walk across America since 2013. I tried to put together a walk to take off January 13, 2015. I broke into a post office that day instead and went to prison. I got out of prison and went back to prison, changed my life there."

Edwards carries a sign that reads "You Matter" as he walks. For him, those two words carry deep personal meaning. He has faced his own darkest moments.

"I've tried to take my life twice. I'm here for a reason," Edwards said.

Sheriff Leonard said Edwards' visit carried a message that resonates deeply with the mission of the HARP program.

"Having a mental health crisis in your life or a history of it doesn't define you. You can go on to be a real productive member of society. You can do great things. I think Coach Kyndal is showing that with somebody who's had decades of mental illness, substance use disorder, two suicide attempts, and today he's just, you know, somebody to look up to. And I think that inspires our folks that one day they can be somebody somebody else can look up to as well," Leonard said.

The message is resonating with those he meets along the way, including inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail.

"Kyndal's story is inspiring me because he is walking to the four corners of the United States to make people aware of what's going on in their lives. You know, it doesn't really hit home until it's close to you," Jack Forkey said.

Edwards said the 11,000-mile walk is about more than just the miles. He is doing it for mental health awareness, recovery, and in remembrance of loved ones lost.

"Hold on, pain ends. I believe that there's always hope. I believe that we can all chase our dreams and passions," Edwards said. "All of our stories can impact someone in a positive way."

Edwards may be spotted walking throughout Central Virginia over the next few days as he continues north toward Maine.