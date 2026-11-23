CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield County man known around his neighborhood for lending a helping hand remains hospitalized and fighting for his life after an explosion destroyed his home Sunday morning.

Neighbors described the homeowner as someone who is always willing to help others, including taking care of their yards.

"He comes and he mows neighbors' yards. He's just the nicest man in the world. Everyone knows him. Everyone who's lived here for a while, we're probably the newest tenants in the neighborhood. But everybody knows him, and they all love him," neighbor Jennifer Bowers said.

More than 24 hours after the explosion, the homeowner remained hospitalized.

Watch: Chesterfield home destroyed in explosion that injured one man and shook neighboring homes

Chesterfield home destroyed in explosion that injured one man and shook neighboring homes

Chesterfield Fire Capt. Joe Harvey said crews arrived within seven minutes of the 911 call and immediately began searching for the homeowner. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to find him.

For those who know the man, the fact that he survived the explosion is difficult to believe.

"He's always outside doing yard work, he's very active. I can't believe he survived," another neighbor, who did not want to appear on camera, said.

Those living nearby said the explosion Sunday morning was unlike anything they had experienced before.

"Is there a war happening that I was not aware of?" Bowers recalled thinking.

Watch: Radio recordings capture moments after Chesterfield house explosion

Radio recordings capture moments after Chesterfield house explosion

Nearby resident Delilah McFadden had a similar reaction.

"I thought we got bombed from the war and whatever, but it was just we didn't know what happened," McFadden said.

The cause of the explosion has not been determined.

Fire officials said the home had propane but did not have natural gas. Harvey said investigators have ruled out foul play and are working to obtain information about the home's layout.

Investigators are currently at a standstill until heavy equipment can be brought to the property to remove large pieces of debris, according to Harvey.

Clearing that debris will allow investigators to get a better look at what remains of the home and could help them determine what caused the explosion.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.