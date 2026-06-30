Chesterfield vandalism suspect ordered to undergo mental health evaluation

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Midlothian man accused of a vandalism spree that damaged four buildings in Chesterfield County, including the county's main courthouse, has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Andrew Stillerman, 39, appeared in court Tuesday in connection with the May incidents. His next status hearing is set for Sept. 4.

Sheriff seeks help identifying suspect in Chesterfield vandalism spree

Stillerman was arrested in May and charged with felony and misdemeanor destruction of property charges in connection with incidents that occurred around 11:30 p.m. on May 6.

Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard said the vandalism began at the Sheetz gas station off Courthouse and Iron Bridge Roads, where Stillerman allegedly stole a flag from the flagpole before walking to the courthouse.

"He actually stole their flag off their flag pole. Walked to the courthouse, where he attempted to steal our flag," Leonard said.

When unsuccessful in stealing the courthouse flag, Stillerman removed his pants, grabbed a brick and threw it through the front doors of the main courthouse before putting his clothes back on, according to Leonard.

He then allegedly moved to the Central Library next to the courthouse, where he used a large rock to smash a door. He continued to the nearby First Watch restaurant, where he broke windows.

Leonard said he does not believe the vandalism was targeted, describing it as random acts by someone who appeared to be struggling.

"I think it's just somebody who was struggling and just took some random advantage of places he was walking, and, you know, just did these four different acts of vandalism," Leonard said. "That is a crime, unfortunately, that compounds an issue: when somebody has mental illness and now they end up getting arrested for a criminal act that further compounds everything in the whole system."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.