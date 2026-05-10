Chesterfield County identifies man now wanted for courthouse vandalism spree

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office has identified a 39-year-old Midlothian man as the suspect in a vandalism spree that damaged four buildings Tuesday night, including the county's main courthouse.

Andrew Stillerman, of the 700 block of Abbey Drive Circle, is wanted on felony and misdemeanor destruction of property charges in connection with the incidents that occurred around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Chesterfield Sheriff Karl Leonard said the vandalism began at the Sheetz gas station off Courthouse and Iron Bridge Roads, where Stillerman allegedly stole a flag from the flagpole before walking to the courthouse.

"He actually stole their flag off their flag pole. Walked to the courthouse where he attempted to steal our flag," Leonard said.

When unsuccessful in stealing the courthouse flag, the man removed his pants, grabbed a brick and threw it through the front doors of the main courthouse before putting his clothes back on, according to Leonard.

He then allegedly moved to the Central Library next to the courthouse, where he used a large rock to smash a door. He continued to the nearby First Watch restaurant, where he broke windows.

Leonard said he does not believe the vandalism was targeted, describing it as random acts by someone who appeared to be struggling.

"I think it's just somebody who was struggling and just took some random advantage of places he was walking and you know just did these four different acts of vandalism," Leonard said. "That is a crime unfortunately that compounds an issue when somebody has mental illness and now they end up getting arrested for a criminal act that further compounds everything in the whole system."

Stillerman is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office Investigative Unit at 804-748-1490 or Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.