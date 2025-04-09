CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield County residents could see an increase in their utility bills as the county's Board of Supervisors is set to vote on rate changes.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and video from the meeting will be posted on the county's website.

If approved, the new ordinance would start on July 1 and raise bi-monthly water and sewer bills by about $7.40.

The increase is similar to what the Henrico Board of Supervisors approved during a meeting on Monday night.

Beginning July 1, Henrico customers will see an increase of about $7.35 for their two-month billing period, which equates to around a 5% rise in costs.

A similar proposal was also introduced in Richmond City at the end of March, following Mayor Danny Avula's plan for the 2026 budget.

