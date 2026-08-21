Chesterfield County man dies after driver strikes him on sidewalk and flees the scene

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A 39-year-old Chesterfield County man died after police said a driver struck him while he was walking on a sidewalk, then fled the scene.

The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the 2000 block of Willis Road, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Benjamin Dotson, 39, of Chesterfield was walking on a sidewalk when a driver traveling west on Willis Road struck him, according to police. The driver then left the scene. Dotson was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

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