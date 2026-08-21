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Chesterfield County man dies after driver strikes him on sidewalk and flees the scene

Man on Chesterfield sidewalk hit and killed, police say
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 28, 2026
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CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A 39-year-old Chesterfield County man died after police said a driver struck him while he was walking on a sidewalk, then fled the scene.

The crash happened at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, in the 2000 block of Willis Road, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

Benjamin Dotson, 39, of Chesterfield was walking on a sidewalk when a driver traveling west on Willis Road struck him, according to police. The driver then left the scene. Dotson was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

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