67-year-old Virginia man charged with arson after fire destroys camper, damages 3 homes

A 67-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with an early-morning fire in Chesapeake's Deep Creek area. The fire destroyed a camper and threatened several nearby homes, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Fire marshals arrested Charles Slight Jr. and charged him with three counts of felony arson and one count of threat to burn, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Capt. Steven Bradley.

The charges stem from a fire in the 100 block of Alice Street.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 3 a.m. after 911 dispatchers received multiple reports of a house on fire, according to the department.

Crews arrived about six minutes later and found a detached garage and camper on fire. Flames were also threatening three nearby homes.

Everyone was safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 3:35 a.m.

Two adults who had been living in the camper were displaced. The camper was considered a total loss, and the American Red Cross is helping the two adults with temporary lodging.

Authorities have not provided additional information about what investigators allege led to the fire or the circumstances surrounding the threat-to-burn charge.